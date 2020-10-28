In my view, anyone with common sense can see the undeniable link between Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump. Trump is Putin’s puppet, and he’s being played for a fool.

In Congress, I believe that Congressman Lloyd Smucker is Trump’s puppet. Smucker’s voting record has aligned with Trump about 95% of the time, which shows his intense partisanship.

Now Trump, with Smucker’s help, wants to destroy the Affordable Care Act, leaving about 21 million people at serious risk of becoming uninsured.

Sarah Hammond is running for the seat in Pennsylvania’s 11th Congressional District. She is a Hanover native now living in Lancaster who graduated from Slippery Rock University. During her time in college, she presided over her university’s largest student government organization and was heavily involved with Slippery Rock’s international and global engagement communities. Hammond worked her way through college earning her degree in communications while exhausting the courses offered in international relations and government, which quickly became her focal interest.

I believe Hammond will represent all the people in the 11th Congressional District, not just friends with money and large-donor special interest groups. She is honest and has the integrity to maintain an open line of communication with all the constituents in her district.

In memory of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who fought so diligently for women’s rights, I’m voting for Sarah Hammond for Congress and Joe Biden for president on Nov. 3.

Bob Rudy

West Lampeter Township