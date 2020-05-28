I was very disappointed to read about Paul Daigle’s statements in the May 20 forum between him and Sarah Hammond regarding their race to be the Democratic nominee for the 11th Congressional District.

Here we have a man who admits that the only reason he is running is because he doesn’t think his opponent can win.

In my view, Daigle’s implication is that he doesn’t believe Hammond can win because she is a woman. If that’s what he believes, that would be arrogant and sexist.

He also refused to give Hammond credit for her own political efforts in Hanover. Instead he chose to give credit to Democratic organizers, refusing to give Hammond any agency at all.

I am sick of men stepping in with a messiah complex thinking that they are superior. This is all the more true considering their similar policy views in the first place! According to the May 21 LNP | LancasterOnline article “Dem hopefuls for 11th District seat meet in debate,” their only strong differences, in my view, come down to the Green New Deal.

Here’s what I think based on my own experiences: Daigle believes he is the superior candidate because he is a man. We have enough toxic masculinity in Congress right now and we need a candidate who will be a change from Congressman Lloyd Smucker.

Daigle is not that person. I will be voting for Sarah Hammond in the June 2 primary, and I encourage you to do so as well.

Nate Rosenberg

Manor Township