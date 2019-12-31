Congress should not ask Pennsylvania senior citizens to pay more for health care. But to protect us from higher costs, it needs to act now.
The health insurance tax is scheduled to return, and it packs a wallop for seniors. It would soon raise the cost of a Medicare Advantage plan by $250. The tax could raise costs year over year, and the extra out-of-pocket costs could reach $500 by 2023.
This is unsustainable for seniors who are today paying very little for a complete Medicare Advantage plan, including prescription drug coverage. Without Medicare Advantage, seniors will not be as able to go to the doctor, get medication or manage chronic conditions. And we will not enjoy the cap on our out-of-pocket expenses that’s only offered within Medicare Advantage.
America promised seniors that health care would be available in our retirement. We’ve planned for our costs and shouldn’t be saddled with extreme premium increases.
There is an answer: The Health Insurance Tax Relief Act of 2019 would keep the health insurance tax tax on hold through 2022. Every member of the Pennsylvania congressional delegation, Republicans and Democrats alike, should support this bipartisan bill.
Elizabeth Harley
Manheim Township