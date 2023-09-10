Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley’s list of policies most Americans can agree on regarding abortion is spot-on. Most of us, including me, are caught between “oh, that poor woman” and “but wait, that’s a kid in there.” This explains why a majority of Americans oppose both abortion and abortion bans.

In a news article about defunding Real Alternatives in Pennsylvania, The Associated Press begs the question, as usual, by labeling Planned Parenthood as an “abortion rights” group (lumping abortion into the benign category “reproductive health care”) and labeling Real Alternatives as “anti-abortion.”

Judging from the article, a more accurate label for Planned Parenthood would be “pro-abortion” and for Real Alternatives would be “pro-mother.” This sort of dishonest manipulation of language ought to have no place in a newspaper. Don’t hold your breath for this to change.

The only way forward on contentious issues such as this is clear, compassionate thinking expressed in clear writing. “Jesus told me to oppose abortion” just doesn’t fly. (Sorry, Mike Pence.)

Nikki Haley and Real Alternatives show the way by focusing on positive, practical approaches.

Christopher Brooks

Lancaster