Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is struggling to gain traction in his run for president in 2024. According to polls, it’s another Republican — Nikki Haley — who would offer a much better matchup against incumbent President Joe Biden.

Polls usually mean little this far out but, just the same, it encourages me that Republicans may be ready to become Eisenhower Republicans again.

President Dwight Eisenhower warned us of the dangers of the military-industrial complex. Similarly, Haley’s honesty is so refreshing: Republicans also run up the debt; Biden won in 2020; climate change is real.

Haley advocates for a reality-based Republican Party. She envisions a more compassionate Republicanism working for consensus.

Meanwhile DeSantis’ campaign started with lots of money and high hopes — and is going sideways. Culture wars are his message. He looks and sounds grim. His campaign asserts that we the people need another Donald Trump. Appeasing Trump’s base, which is ginned up to believe anything about Democrats or liberals, is akin to Stalinism. Negative energy is DeSantis’ strategy.

What we notice is that “the base” is sticking with Trump so far, though quite a few are hedging their bets. What we already see is some Republicans looking beyond Trump.

A lesson in leadership: If you want to win, you have to dispatch the master. Offer the people some sane ideas about how to resolve the major crises of debt, war and climate. Those crises are like an ill wind and herald a negative future that nearly everyone fears is coming. It will be an Age of Catastrophe if we stay on our present course.

People are crying out for hope, a vision of peace — someone can yet be that kind of president.

JanStephen Cavanaugh

West Hempfield Township