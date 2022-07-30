“I am here because I stole something that was never mine to take — precious human life,” said National Security Agency intelligence analyst Daniel Hale to his sentencing judge one year ago this week. He pleaded guilty to releasing classified documents revealing that U.S. drone strikes often killed innocent civilians; during one five-month stretch in Afghanistan, nearly 90% of the people killed were not the intended targets.

The United States never refuted the truth of the documents.

Hale recounted to the judge instances of U.S. military members watching live videos of drone strikes against what turned out to be innocent men, women and children. They would often cheer and joke. “War porn,” it was called.

Hale saw it as the last minutes of people’s lives. He watched video surveillance of a car in Afghanistan stopping on a dirt road. The husband and wife got out, and the wife reached into the back for her children. The drone missiles hit. Everything was gone.

In a statement to the court, Hale wrote that he witnessed “an Afghan farmer blown in half, yet miraculously conscious and pointlessly trying to scoop his insides off the ground.”

Drones are marketed as a clean, surgical weapon. A kinder, gentler way to kill. In reality, they try to make killing morally easy. The military wants us to be desensitized to these killings, something we can never allow to happen.

The Bible tells us, “The truth shall set you free” (John 8:32). Daniel Hale showed the American people the truth. For this, he was sentenced to 45 months in federal prison.

Brad Wolf

Lancaster