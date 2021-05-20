Can’t change the past. Move on, resume more normal lives and apply lessons learned.

It is no secret that the risks of smoking and the benefits of physical activity are linked to severity of COVID-19. Just two weeks of “couch potato” inactivity can take a toll on physical and mental health.

So, imagine if our government had granted emergency funding to gyms — to enable gyms to welcome more people, with longer operating hours for social distancing (for responsible gyms that adhered to mask and distancing protocols).

Instead, our state government forced all gyms to shut down for several weeks in the winter. Ironically, tobacco shops stayed open!

Then smokers were given priority status to sign up for COVID-19 vaccinations. This does not mean to suggest that tobacco shops should have closed. But I believe it shines a light on the hypocrisy!

The best decision I made was to go back to the gym. I quickly learned I could keep a mask on for the duration of a workout by moderating activity as needed. For some, this was limited to a walk on the treadmill — which is better than lying on the couch.

Also, in my view, the gym provided more space for distancing and superior disinfectant cleaning compared to grocery and big-box stores.

Katherine Conwell

West Hempfield Township