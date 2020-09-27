I am not a “guy.” I was denied educational opportunities, scholarships, loans, job opportunities and equal pay because I am a female. I was not supposed to teach STEM classes because science, technology, engineering and math were men’s subjects. I was not supposed to keep my birth name after marriage.

Scholarships and jobs went to men because everyone knew that women got pregnant and stayed home. Heaven forbid that any female should stray from that path. I did notice, however, that when I was a volunteer EMT, no one ever refused my care during a medical emergency because I was a female.

Does going up the equal opportunity ladder require being called by a masculine noun? Other nouns would do just as well — everyone, folks, people, you, the informal y’all and even peeps (“people”).

Having doors opened for us in restaurants didn’t make up for decades of having doors slammed in our faces in education and work. Some women are still fighting this battle. I was not allowed male prerogatives for most of my life. I do not want to be a “guy” now just because it’s thought to be an all-inclusive noun. A male noun should not be the default in an inclusive society.

Baby boomers may be passé to the younger generation, but younger people don’t know that we had to fight for rights and opportunities that are now taken for granted.

To many of us, “guys” is a symbol of exclusion.

I. Am. Not. A. Guy.

Carol Wolford

West Donegal Township