Big Jule is the chief mobster in the play and movie “Guys and Dolls.” When he is asked to verify his innocence, he reads off his rap sheet: “Thirty-three arrests, and no convictions.”

Former President Donald Trump, you have now been impeached twice by the U.S. House of Representatives. Are you trying to match Big Jule?

God bless America!

Larry Siddons

Lititz