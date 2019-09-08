According to a study cited by The Washington Post, there are many more firearms in this country than people. I believe any attempt to seize or force the surrender of those weapons would cause injury and loss of life greater than seen in our Civil War.
In the classic film, “To Kill a Mockingbird,” a rabid dog threatens a Southern town. Atticus Finch, played by Gregory Peck, kills the dog with a single rifle shot. The threat to the community vanished. No one can negotiate or reason with rabid dogs — or their human equivalents. They must be destroyed.
If even 5% of the people at the scenes of mass shootings were armed, the number of deaths and injuries could plummet. Harden the targets.
Jon Hurst
Penn Township