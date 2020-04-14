Regarding the April 2 letter “Why are gun shops open?”:

It is not a comfort to read that someone who seemingly knows nothing of other people’s needs wants to decide what “makes sense” about gun shops being open.

Sustaining life is afforded by protecting life. This is sometimes accomplished by possessing a firearm. The fact that somebody has a firearm does not mean that someone else is going to die. Protection does not equate to killing. Also, there are other uses for firearms, such as hunting, target shooting and more.

I am trying to “make sense” of the toilet paper demand. There has been no great increase in the number of buttocks lately. Stores had no problem keeping us in toilet paper before COVID-19. Are we being accosted by fearmongerers and doomsday preppers?

Bob Reed

Colerain Township