Through mid-February, there have been more than 2,300 deaths involving gun violence in the United States so far in 2022, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

We all hope the COVID-19 pandemic will be resolved soon. I believe the government is committed to doing that.

Now, think about how long we have had gun violence — which I say is also a pandemic — and about how there has been very little commitment to address it by the government.

Some of those gun deaths happened with a ghost gun. If our government really wanted to stand up to the National Rifle Association, banning ghost guns would be a start.

Pat Cover

East Hempfield Township