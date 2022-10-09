As I suspected, gun violence such as what happened in Uvalde, Texas, in May has taken a back seat to the issues of inflation and gas prices.

Really? If you’ve driven on Route 222 or Route 30, you can see people driving as if gasoline is 15 cents a gallon. So much for gas prices as an issue.

We’ve lived through recessions and inflation in the past and have worked our way through those difficult financial times. We will do it again.

As of Oct. 6, according to gunviolencearchive.org, we have lost more than 34,000 people to gun violence in 2022, and the year isn’t over.

Yes, you read this correctly: 34,000. The monument that honors the missing and dead of the Vietnam War lists more than 57,000 deaths over about 20 years. As a country, we were horrified by the losses and pressured the government to bring that war to an end.

Meanwhile, we lose more than 60,000 people to gun violence in two years within our own country and actually seem satisfied, as long as the Second Amendment is untouched.

I believe that only one party is serious about taking on gun violence and interpreting the Second Amendment for modern times. And, just so you are aware, among those horrible 2022 numbers there have been 519 mass shootings as of Oct. 6.

If the price of gas is more important to you than these numbers, shame on you! If inflation, as an issue, is of greater concern than the death of babies in our schools, then shame on you! I guess it’s all about priorities.

Remember this Nov. 8.

Tim Mackey

Lancaster