Yes, again, another mass shooting! All the media outlets react and publish stories of the event, because the media mantra is “if it bleeds, it leads.”
And I am appalled that our leading TV outlet (during the course of the morning news cycle) continues this trend. If there is no shooting in Lancaster, York or Harrisburg, then it reports shooting incidents from anywhere in the U.S. or the world. I have to laugh on those rare mornings when there are no shootings to report and they actually fall back to “soft news.”
The news media’s reporting of these incidents (while newsworthy if in our local area) just contributes to numbing the public to the horror of these events.
But the media have no lack of incidents to report. One hundred Americans are killed every day by gun violence, 36,000-plus are killed annually and 100,000 are injured, according to Everytown for Gun Safety. If you are a black male, gunshot incidents are the leading cause of death for those ages 20 to 30. If you are a woman, the leading cause of death and injury is your intimate partner.
Yes, the recent mass shootings have been horrific, but we need to accept the fact that gun violence is systemic in the USA, and we need to find a method to stop this epidemic.
Ken Fillo
Elizabeth Township