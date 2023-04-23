Our nation is at a crossroads. Thanks to politicians lining their pockets with donations from the National Rifle Association and numerous shadowy donors, we have become a nation under constant danger.

It is no longer safe for our children to play in playgrounds or attend school without the threat of harm. This must stop.

Thanks to politicians, at both the state and federal levels, who “cozy up” to those corrupt individuals, we have become desensitized to the constant threat of domestic terrorism.

Those in power must remember the words of the preamble to the U.S. Constitution and work to “insure domestic Tranquility” and do their damned job, for a change!

As a veteran, I know full well of the damage done by certain semi-automatic weapons, for example. There is no need for those weapons on our streets. They must be banned. Our basic safety depends on it.

Jack Enco

Warwick Township