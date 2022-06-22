Mothers, fathers, grandparents: You might be next. What do I mean? You might be the one sitting before a congressional hearing telling a story about your loved one who’s been killed by someone with a weapon of war who broke into a school.

This is a problem that you can’t change today, tomorrow or next week. But you will have a say come this November. If you go to vote and pull the lever for someone with an “R” behind their name, I believe that you are giving a shooter a free pass to take away something you cherish more than anything else in your life.

Your first response might be that officials are going to harden the schools, reduce the number of entrances, hire rent-a-cops and, God forbid, arm teachers. Did you ever take into consideration that at least once a day the children are let outside this “prison” for recess? There are many, many schools where you can drive on a public street and watch children play in a schoolyard. It would not take much, under current law, for someone to buy a weapon of war in the morning and then take out not a classroom, but a whole grade.

Think about that when you consider voting for an “R.”

Robert Daecher

Lititz