On May 14, 10 people were shot dead at a Tops Friendly Markets in Buffalo, New York.

On May 24, 19 young children and two teachers were shot dead at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

On June 1, four people were shot dead at a hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

On the Fourth of July, seven people were shot dead at a parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

On July 17, three people were shot dead at the food court of a mall in Greenwood, Indiana.

On Oct. 13, five people were shot dead on a bike trail in Raleigh, North Carolina.

On Nov. 13, three University of Virginia football players were shot dead in Charlottesville, Virginia.

On Nov. 19-20, five people were shot dead at a nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

And last Tuesday, at least six people were shot dead at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, by a Walmart employee who also killed himself, according to police.

All this year!

These deadly shootings have apparently moved recently reelected Republican U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker to believe that the new GOP majority in the U.S. House of Representatives should prioritize examining international business deals involving President Joe Biden’s son Hunter, according to the article “Smucker, GOP look forward,” in the Nov. 20 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline.

Ben Thompson Jr.

Lebanon