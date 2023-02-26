Many LNP | LancasterOnline readers support the viewpoint of the writer of the Feb. 19 letter “Too many guns in United States.” The writer adds that guns “are too easily accessible!”

Heidi Stevens’ syndicated column in the Feb. 20 LNP | LancasterOnline (“Sorrow, reckoning in the wake of yet another mass shooting”) quotes Moms Demand Action founder Shannon Watts on the topic of gun violence: “It is preventable and it is senseless. We don’t have to live this way and our children sure as hell shouldn’t die this way.”

The mainstream media cover mass shootings with hand-wringing over the motive, profiles of the victims and survivors, the charges, the sorrow, the prayers and support for the victims, and the flowers and funerals.

Meanwhile, legislators wring their hands and shout. And there are endless arguments about the constitutionality of guns.

Too many state and national lawmakers genuflect idolatrously before the Second Amendment, as adjudicated in 2008’s District of Columbia v. Heller decision by the U.S. Supreme Court. I believe that Heller should be reversed, but in present form it should not prevent policymakers from ensuring “domestic tranquility” and providing for “the common defense” as stated in the preamble to the U.S. Constitution.

In my view, our plight will never change unless a movement for gun safety is institutionalized, along with systemic public and mental health initiatives. That can happen if praying, hand-wringing citizens, gun safety organizations, gun owners and National Rifle Association members get involved with state and national policymaking centers and help craft legislation that’s in the national interest.

Meanwhile, the prophet Jeremiah gives us a theology of desperation: “The harvest is past, the summer has ended and we are not saved” (Jeremiah 8:20).

