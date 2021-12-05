The Pennsylvania House and Senate recently approved “constitutional carry” legislation that would allow legal gun owners to carry a concealed weapon without a permit in the commonwealth. Pennsylvania’s gun owners are already permitted to carry weapons openly without a permit. It is now also illegal for any municipality to pass legislation that is more restrictive than this, and a municipality can be sued by any person or agency, inside or outside the state, if it violates this law.

The last couple of years, retailers and restaurant owners have struggled to stay open because of the pandemic and, more recently, because of the sudden increase in demand and shortage of supply. I’m now wondering if the permissive gun carry laws will hasten the demise of such businesses. For example, I no longer shop in Elizabethtown because some business owners felt compelled to hire militia members who stood armed on rooftops during a peaceful protest. I used to go to Lancaster Central Market at least once a month, but I haven’t been there since some fool felt it necessary to stroll through the market with a rifle slung over his shoulder. We’ve had a recent shoot-out between two armed men in Park City, so I don’t go there anymore.

So gun-toters, you do you. But I hope you are at least spending extra money at the businesses and restaurants that I used to patronize, to make up for the loss of business from me and others like me. It’s only fair.

Doris Russ

Salunga