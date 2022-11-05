As of October 2017, according to The New York Times, our current congressional representative, Lloyd Smucker, had received more than $220,000 in direct or indirect contributions from the National Rifle Association. That put him in the top 10 members from the U.S. House receiving NRA funds.

Smucker has voted against almost every piece of gun safety legislation proposed during his time in the House, including an assault weapons ban. Is there a connection between those votes and the NRA money?

Most Americans favor sensible gun regulation, including red flag laws; comprehensive background checks, increased mental health services and banning assault weapons — but Smucker seemingly does not. He is called a representative, but does he really represent us?

The Oct. 24 shooting at a St. Louis school might have been prevented by a red flag law that would have allowed the police to confiscate deadly weapons. The alleged shooter’s desperate family notified police about his mental state and that he had a semi-automatic weapon and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. All the police in Missouri could do, however, was to transfer the weapon to a relative for safe-keeping and, tragically, we see how well that worked.

We have an opportunity in Tuesday’s midterm elections to send to the U.S. House of Representatives a man, Bob Hollister, who would actually represent the wonderful people of Lancaster County.

There are kind and generous people who decry the daily gun violence throughout the country. If you are passionate about stopping gun violence but have trouble voting for a Democrat, just remember that Hollister was once a Republican, like many of us. Then think hard about the children of Newtown, Parkland and Uvalde — and maybe that will give you the courage to vote, at least once, for a Democrat.

Carol Shane

Millersville