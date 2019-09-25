The attempt by Lancaster Country Day School’s leadership to prohibit nearby gun shops and gun signage is disturbing (“Critics of proposed gun shop ban speak up,” Sept. 10). The claims are that students are distressed by the presence of gun shops and therefore gun shops shouldn’t be present in the area, and, by extension, any information that presents gun use in a positive light needs to be banned.
There’s no association between mass shootings and the proximity of gun shops. If students have irrational fears, it seems that an educator should work to discuss those fears and whether they’re justified, rather than encouraging students to wallow in those fears. Of course, it’s likely that students have these fears only to the extent that teachers encourage them, so expecting teachers to actually discuss the reality of the statistics is probably unreasonable.
Even worse than their desired restrictions on gun shops is their desired restrictions on information that casts gun ownership or use in a positive light. The school’s leadership seems to want to keep students in ignorance, rather than exposing them to both sides of an issue. I guess it’s easier to indoctrinate students into approved modes of thinking if you keep them in the dark about the truth. By the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s analysis, defensive gun uses far outstrip “gun crime,” but Country Day’s leadership doesn’t want that known.
Shooting sports have been part of Olympic competition since 1896, but apparently that information should be suppressed as well. Any information contrary to their ideology must be banned.
Thomas Amlie
West Hempfield Township