I am disappointed that a great opportunity to emphasize the importance of responsible gun ownership in preventing gun injuries and deaths was missed at the news conference Wednesday morning reporting the capture of escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante.

We should remind gun owners that the fact that this fugitive was able to find and take an unsecured weapon — as well as ammunition — reflects a lack of understanding regarding responsible gun ownership.

Too often we have read reports of juveniles accidentally killing siblings or friends after finding an unsecured gun. Many illegally obtained weapons are taken from cars.

Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America has a chapter in Lancaster County. Its advocacy efforts include the “Be SMART” program, which raises awareness of the importance of safe and secure storage of firearms. For more information, go to besmartforkids.org.

Please keep your firearms secure.

Edward Chory, M.D.

East Hempfield Township