The Nov. 7 letter “Reflections of a former NRA member” accurately described the National Rifle Association’s transition to lobbyist. The writer’s opinion about the Second Amendment and muzzleloaders is understandable, but debatable, as he is a former muzzleloading rifle enthusiast. The reference to fully automatic guns is irrelevant, because full automatics were banned for civilian ownership years ago.
However, a problem with the letter begins with, “Semi-(automatics) ... are not appropriate for hunting and target shooting.” This kind of misinformation — which pushes the two sides of the gun control issue farther apart, reducing the chances for commonsense resolution — is something I have been working on for years. The result is a 22-page paper that contains 17 strongly supported proposals, without eliminating Second Amendment rights.
The paper is available at etowncob.org, under social justice. The letter writer advocates this kind of serious consideration.
To clarify the semi-automatic issue: Small game, dove, turkey and water fowl hunters use semi-automatic shotguns in all states, as do many clay target shooters. Many states permit hunting with semi-automatic rifles; an LNP Sunday Outdoor writer has taken coyotes and wild boar with his AR-15-style rifle. Semi-auto rifle target competition became popular when surplus military M-1 and M-14 rifles became available to civilians and continues today with semi-automatic civilian AR-15s because full-automatic military M-16s are not permitted for civilians.
The only functional difference between an AR-15 and a traditional semi-automatic hunting rifle is the magazine capacity, which is resolvable with legislation.
Dennis W. Wade
West Donegal Township