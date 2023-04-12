This in response to the short March 29 LNP | LancasterOnline editorial headlined “Lawmakers: Do the right thing for traumatized schoolchildren, parents and other Americans. Pass gun safety legislation.”

I take issue with the characterization of those of us who value our constitutional right to keep and bear arms as “the gun lobby” — implying that we’re some sort of evil gang that continuously attacks parents and schoolchildren.

It also implies that the other side does not employ lobbyists or receive considerable funding from powerful individuals, which is interesting given how open various celebrities and well-endowed foundations are with the large amounts they contribute to such gun control groups.

We do not want phony solutions that erode our rights in the name of public safety. We especially do not want knee-jerk reactions to mass shootings, as these tend to be filled with misinformation and good-sounding but hollow proposals.

As to the issue of “assault-style weapons,” I encourage anyone reading this to perform a quick online image search for a “California compliant AR-15.” That is all a ban on “assault weapons” would likely do — change the grip on some guns.

A more sensible plan would be to replicate the success of the Lancaster Safety Coalition’s public safety cameras in every city across the United States. This would provide timely information and reliable evidence to law enforcement, which would in turn mitigate the incidence of violent crime involving firearms.

