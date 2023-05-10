What is the single most important issue to you that can be influenced by politics? Let’s be honest, everyone has their priorities in life. There is no single politician or political party that will support everything that you believe in.

If you could influence a decision on just one issue, what would it be? Abortion? Border security? Immigration reform? Crime? Drugs? LGBTQ+ rights? Inflation? Tax reform? Housing? The homeless? Mental health? Support for Ukraine?

For me, the answer is simple — it’s responsible gun legislation.

According to a Fox News poll conducted from April 21-24:

— 87% of voters surveyed said they support requiring criminal background checks for all gun buyers.

— 77% support requiring a 30-day waiting period for all gun purchases.

— Vast majorities also support raising the legal age to buy guns to 21 (81%) and requiring mental health checks for all gun purchasers (80%).

— 80% of voters say police should be allowed to take guns away from people considered a danger to themselves or others.

— And 61% of voters “favor banning assault rifles and semi-automatic weapons.”

Since the vast majority of Americans want gun reform, and politicians (primarily Republicans) will not vote for or support such legislation, the only way to change the laws is to vote for and elect those who will make the change.

Don’t vote for the party, vote for the candidate who will enact gun reform to make our country safer for our children, our families and ourselves.

The change is up to you!

Bob Rudy

West Lampeter Township