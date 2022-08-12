The June 15 letter “Prevalence of guns is the problem” referenced Singapore and Japan as countries with low crime rates that have also prohibited gun ownership. That only tells half the story. Strict enforcement and stiff penalties are also what makes this work.

In Singapore, the penalty for illegal gun possession is a mandatory five years, and possibly up to 10 years, in prison. And offenders are prosecuted.

In Philadelphia in 2021, 61% of the people arrested on gun charges ultimately had those charges withdrawn. Failure to prosecute occurs far too often in many large cities.

I believe that we should abolish high-capacity magazines and certain semi-automatic rifles, but passing new and stricter laws is useless political theater unless the laws are enforced

Frank Young

Manheim Township