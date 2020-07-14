I can’t believe a man was walking around Lancaster Central Market with a rifle. I believe this is wrong; I don’t care what the law says.

The state’s open-carry weapon law should be changed. Think about it: A short-tempered person or a person with a grievance has an immediate way to settle an argument.

This country is in a crisis. We have the pandemic, the Black Lives Matter issue and an overabundance of guns in this country.

Contact your representatives and voice your concerns.

Pat Cover

East Hempfield Township