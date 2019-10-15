As I was reading the Sept. 19 LNP letters to the editor section, I saw “Assault weapons ban did work.”
I’m thinking, wow, really? “The more we flood the market with weapons designed specifically to kill large numbers of people, the more people will be killed,” the letter writer states.
That’s like saying, “The more cars we make, the more people will be killed by drunk drivers.”
Come on. There are a lot of people out there with your so-called “assault rifles” who don’t go out shooting people. Common sense tells us that guns can’t shoot by themselves.
Gene Thunderwolf
Sadsbury Township