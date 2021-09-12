The LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board asked how Lancaster County’s $106 million in American Rescue Plan Act relief money should be spent. It suggested six or seven ways to spend that money.

In my view, the board’s idealistic “let’s make everyone better” ideas are totally untethered to reality. Further, I believe most of the ideas would add to ongoing government bureaucracies. The only smart thing the board did was ask for reader ideas. Here are mine.

Start with “guiding principles,” not specific solutions. My three are:

1. Create long-term impact (so, 10-plus years of sustaining value).

2. Ensure zero (as in no) requirements for annual refunding (so, no more bureaucracies).

3. Allocate money to families in need, preferably to their children.

Here’s one idea for illustration only. There could be many better ideas.

Take one-third of the funds (about $35 million) and invest it for 18 years. A realistic goal is 7.5% return per year. After 18 years, the $35 million becomes about $129 million.

While that money is growing, select by name 3,500 to 3,750 county children currently living in poverty who are age 5 and under.

When each child reaches age 18, they will have a trust fund of about $36,000. They can access the money if the following conditions are met: They have graduated from high school; they have been accepted at an accredited college or trade school; and the trust money must be spent for education expenses.

The rationale for this is simple. It meets our guiding principles. Education is step one in helping children to get out of poverty and build a better life than they had.

Use this idea or not. Just don’t buy in to the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board’s ongoing bigger government and irresponsible spending ideas.

Bill Kleine

Pequea Township