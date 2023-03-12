Humankind has long searched for peace and contentment. Many try but find no success. However, better to try than not. Unfortunately, in this writer’s observation, too many of us have given up trying — therefore accepting the overwhelming negatives of the world as a fact of life.

That which follows is extracted and paraphrased from a prayer attributed to Pope St. Clement XI and written in or about the year 1083:

I will make every effort to

enlighten my mind; strengthen my will;

develop the inner strength to resist temptations;

overcome wayward tendencies;

cultivate needed virtues;

seek my neighbor’s good;

despise the seduction of the world;

serve those under my care; look after my friends;

overcome pleasure by austerity, greed by generosity,

anger by self-mastery and apathy by fervor;

be moderate in food and drink,

energetic in my work and

firm in my resolutions;

keep my conscience clear, my bearing modest,

my dealings exemplary, my life well-ordered and

be alert to tame my natural instincts.

Yes, the message is taken from a prayer. It is a guide for leading a wholesome life that will ultimately bring about strong family ties and a better society.

If you think you need a little help from the source frequently referred to as “from above,” then simply replace the “I will” in the first line with “God help me to.” A prayer will be yours.

Perhaps with that, for you, peace and contentment will follow.

Daniel T. Fritsch

Manheim Township