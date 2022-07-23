The writer of the July 15 letter “Is it censorship to cancel movie?” suggested that if you want to see the documentary film that was canceled by two venues, then do it.

“On the other hand, stay away if you feel that you do not wish to view it,” the writer states. “Simple as that.”

I agree. And I feel the same about abortion. If you don’t want an abortion, don’t get one. Simple as that!

(I also feel that if a privately owned company does not want to screen a film, it should not have to. Simple as that!)

Anne Pyle

Warwick Township