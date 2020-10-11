We will vote for the most pro-life candidate, because God hates the shedding of innocent blood (Proverbs 6:17).

We will vote for the most pro-Israel candidate, because God blesses those who bless Israel and curses those who don’t (Genesis 12:3).

We will vote for the candidate who is most in favor of debt reduction, because the borrower is servant to the lender (Proverbs 22:7).

We will vote for the most pro-work candidate, because God says if a man won’t work, let him not eat (2 Thessalonians 3:10).

We will vote for the most pro-marriage candidate, because God is for marriage as defined in Genesis 2:24.

We will vote for the candidate who most closely believes government’s purpose is to reward good and punish evil (Romans 13).

We will vote based as closely as we can on God’s word (2 Timothy 3:16).

We will vote, but our hope for America is in a name that will not appear on the ballot. God bless you and be with you as you vote on Nov. 3.

Wayne and Mary Lou Lawton

Elizabethtown