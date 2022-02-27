In the past few years, there have been articles printed in your newspaper that I viewed as biased and like witch hunts, but I believe that the article regarding James Guerin in the Feb. 20 Sunday LNP (“Death evokes $1B case of fraud”) was one of the most unkind and unnecessary articles of all time.

The man served his time. He died. He has children and grandchildren living in the area. Please tell me why it was a good idea for you to rehash this story. I think all of the editors who approved it should be very ashamed.

Christine O'Connor

Manor Township