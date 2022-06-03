On April 29, I shopped at Stauffers of Kissel Hill Fresh Foods. In preparation for a visit from out-of-state family, my order was considerably larger than normal.

When I was checking out, the card reader indicated that my credit card was refused. I tried several times, and the result was the same. This had never happened before to me. (Contacting the bank later that day, I was informed that the bank thought my card was being compromised and being used by someone else.)

Susan at customer service was very helpful. I returned home for my checkbook, and Susan reached me there to tell me that a woman had paid for my order. When I asked for the woman’s name so I could send her a check, Susan said that the woman didn’t want reimbursement and wished to remain anonymous.

Since I know nothing more about this “guardian angel,’’ I am writing this letter in appreciation of this generous benefactor.

To pay forward this act of kindness to a complete stranger, I am donating the amount of my order to St. John’s Episcopal Church, Lancaster, for its refugee fund. The church, in collaboration with Church World Service, is preparing to sponsor a family. I know the money will be used wisely.

Again, I am grateful to Susan for her kindness and to the generous stranger who paid for my groceries.

Kluane H. Baier

Lititz