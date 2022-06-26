“A clear and present danger.”

Those were the words used by a conservative icon, Judge Michael Luttig, in his testimony to the U.S. House Jan. 6 select committee that warned the nation about the growing threat to our democracy from former President Donald J. Trump and his MAGA cult supporters.

All of the Jan. 6 hearings thus far have been masterfully executed and have included riveting testimony, almost exclusively from Republicans who were witness to or part of Trump’s inner circle.

Luttig’s testimony was, in my view, perhaps the most profound and deeply disturbing to all Americans who revere our democracy and the rule of law. Luttig’s closing statement was a wake-up call that, if unheeded, could very well portend the end of our democratic republic.

Quoting Luttig: “Today, almost two years after that fateful day in January, 2021, that still Donald Trump and his allies and supporters are a clear and present danger to American democracy. That’s not because of what happened on Jan. 6, it’s because to this very day, the former president, his allies and supporters pledge that in the presidential election of 2024, if the former president or his anointed successor as the Republican Party presidential candidate were to lose that election, that they would attempt to overturn that 2024 election in the same way that they attempted to overturn the 2020 election, but succeed in 2024 where they failed in 2020.”

In my view, there is now only one major party that supports democracy, and that is the Democratic Party. The MAGA Party appears determined to subvert democracy and replace it with autocracy and authoritarian rule. The choices when voters go to the polls this November and in 2024 could not have starker consequences.

Dan Sweigart

Ephrata