I’ve noticed a disturbing trend in some LNP | LancasterOnline letters: animosity toward conservative Christians — especially evangelicals. Anti-Christian attitudes, or Christianophobia, are a real problem in our nation. A 2019 Pew survey revealed that half of Americans believe that evangelical Christians face discrimination.

Recently, a conservative Christian group was denied service at Metzger Bar and Butchery in Richmond, Virginia. The restaurant discriminated against the Christian group because the group’s deeply held religious believes did not align with the owner’s views. The pro-life Christian group supports traditional marriage (between one woman and one man). For this reason, the group was not allowed to eat at the restaurant. As with Mary, Joseph and the baby Jesus, there was “no room at the inn” for these conservative Christians. How sad.

Sociologist George Yancey, a professor at Baylor University, said, “We no longer live in a society generally supportive of Christians.” I believe this is evident in some letters to LNP | LancasterOnline; some writers are extremely critical of conservative Christians and seemingly hostile toward Christianity and traditional family values.

Yancey said that conservative Christians face discrimination in academia, the media, entertainment and the arts. I believe this is especially true in the mainstream media, where some outlets condemn attacks against Muslims or Jews, but seemingly ignore the attacks on U.S. Catholic churches, schools and organizations. For the record, there have been more than 200 attacks on Catholic churches since May 2020.

Fair-minded folks should agree that anti-Christian attitudes are unacceptable in our country. The Pilgrims were among the first European settlers of North America. They came to this land to escape religious persecution. Ironically, conservative Christians are being persecuted in 21st century America. How tragic.

JoAnn L. Fuir

Mill Creek Township, Lebanon County