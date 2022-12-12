As we approach the holiday season, I would like to give a shout-out and a word of gratitude to all atheists and agnostics who showed up for democracy in the midterm elections; unbelievers seldom get any positive feedback for their civic-mindedness.

I have a lot of respect for nonbelievers and their ethical praxis. Often, “spiritual” is the word they use to describe themselves and, I think that is creditworthy.

To me, spiritual means a method of practicing virtue, particularly charity, with personal style. And there is good reason to uphold that perspective, especially when we consider the sages and philosophers of ancient Greece who considered morals a common duty and sign of humanity.

I believe that Christians, who have been around for centuries, are sometimes lacking in spirituality, to say the least.

Rarely gifting the world with peace, instead they often celebrate the Nativity in a capitalist frenzy of consumerism. It also seems to me that they feel guilt for not buying more — and they defend their wastefulness by saying it “helps” the economy. Yes, but I believe it also weakens their fellowship with poor people who have to work harder in the coming days and whose low wages minimize their participation in the irrational exuberance.

The rich will have more affluence to gloat over. That misses the point of Christmas — doesn’t it? — which is to celebrate in solidarity with the poor.

So, season greetings to women and men of good will, especially nonbelievers.

Egon de Uriarte

Lancaster