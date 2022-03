We wanted to thank Amber, who bought us our breakfast earlier this year at Square Mile Public House in Mountville. We intend to pay forward her kindness and generosity.

Also thank you, Allison, for your always great service.

Pierce Atwater, East Hempfield Township

Nick Santinello, Warwick Township

Don “Pop” Carr, Wrightsville

Ted Watt, Willow Street

Bill Durkota, West Hempfield Township