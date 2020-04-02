Respect Farmland, the preservation watchdog group, strongly supports the proposed reuse of Rockvale shopping center in East Lampeter Township (“Rockvale rethink,” March 4). This development proposes needed housing, offices and health facilities on already developed land. It does not destroy more farmland. It creates a new neighborhood; it does not disrupt old ones.

This proposal is an excellent reuse of vacated store property, a model for other underused commercial tracts. It is exactly what Lancaster County’s comprehensive plan, Places 2040, envisions.

Saving farmland is not just about stopping development on prime farmland. It is equally about encouraging development on empty urban or suburban tracts. We applaud the East Lampeter Township supervisors for working with developers to make this project possible.

Mary Haverstick

Manor Township

Spokesperson

Respect Farmland