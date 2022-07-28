As the July 21 LNP | LancasterOnline article “Focus turns to nursing homes” revealed, Audit the Vote PA and other peddlers of lies about election fraud are launching a campaign that I believe will essentially stalk, defame and intimidate everyday Pennsylvanians based solely on their party affiliations.

Under this campaign, all registered Democrats are seemingly viewed not only as potential criminals, but also as enemy combatants. As the article states, Audit the Vote PA is calling on volunteers to “do recon” — reconnaissance — on all nursing home administrators across the state to determine if they are Democrats or Republicans. “The implication is that people living in the facilities are the potential victims of vote tampering, and that an administrator’s personal political views could be a motive for abetting that fraud,” the article states.

Reconnaissance is defined by the Merriam-Webster dictionary as “an exploratory military survey of enemy territory.”

Audit the Vote PA openly states this is only the beginning. Democrats who are postal workers and poll workers also seem to be in the group’s sights. And, in my view, it won’t just be Democrats who are targeted. Republicans who are labeled as “Republicans in Name Only” or others who don’t fall in lockstep with election fraud conspiracy theories may also be falsely accused of fraudulent actions.

Freedom to associate with political parties of our choice without fear or harassment is a foundational right in this country. I hope that those leading this intimidation campaign are only a fringe — albeit loud — segment of Pennsylvanians. But it is incumbent upon the rest of us be just as vocal against this attack on our American freedoms.

Karen Foerstel

Lancaster Township