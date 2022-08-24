In May, Lancaster Stands Up presented a poster to the Lancaster County commissioners with a hammer and sickle and the statement “watch your back” amid other hand-written messages from county residents.

Lancaster Stands Up’s apparent toleration — if not embrace — of those who ape a vicious ideology that’s historically responsible for hundreds of millions of deaths speaks volumes.

That vicious ideology, which brooks no dissent, also fits with the efforts to get the Wyndham Lancaster Resort and Convention Center to cancel its July showing of the documentary film “The Return of the American Patriot: The Rise of Pennsylvania.”

According to the Wyndham’s attorney, as reported in another publication, it was canceled because the threats of rioting and violence and property damage created the potential for liability that the Wyndham simply couldn’t accept.

The movie was shut down partly on the pretense that it promoted “Christian nationalism.” I wonder how many — if any — of the people protesting it actually had the remotest clue as to what was in the movie. I assume they simply believed what others told them. Skepticism and independent thought apparently aren’t their forte.

The film largely focused on what it portrayed as the disastrous and overreaching governmental response to the COVID-19 pandemic, concerns about public schools and election integrity. This is the “Christian nationalism” we’re supposed to fear?

When will local politicians disavow and reject Lancaster Stands Up, and when will LNP | LancasterOnline investigate its apparent propagation of hate symbols? Who would you prefer to associate with: those who want to show a film presenting their ideas or those who threaten violence to prevent it from being shown?

Thomas Amlie

West Hempfield Township