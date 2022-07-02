Contrary to what some of your readers seem to believe, there is an organization in Lancaster that rescues baby birds from storm drains.

It’s the Organization for Responsible Care of Animals. It has been in existence since 1983 and is open 24/7. It will respond to virtually any emergency concerning animals — from saving injured or endangered animals to investigating cases of abuse.

In spring and early summer, many calls are for baby birds in drains. So the next time you see an animal in an emergency, call 717-397-8922. And please keep the group in mind the next time you want to make a charitable donation — keeping vehicles and technicians on the road is expensive.

Also, if anyone does come up with an idea or movement to make storm drains safer for small animals, please keep the Organization for Responsible Care of Animals in mind. I’m sure the techs have some good suggestions and would be glad to help.

Thomas McGowan

Strasburg Township