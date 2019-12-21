It is difficult to find words to describe some of the horrors of history. The treatment of the Jewish people (and others labeled “undesired”) by the Nazis is one of those horrors. In the beginning of Adolf Hitler’s campaign, Jewish people were encouraged to leave Germany, but many countries — including the U.S. — refused to increase the number of immigrants who would be accepted. People were turned away. This lack of action led to the deaths of many.
Today a horror exists at the southern border of our country. People fleeing violence and extreme poverty seek asylum in the U.S., where the number of immigrants accepted has been lowered and the rules have been changed, forcing people to wait in inhumane conditions.
Future generations will ask, “How did you let this happen?”
A group of Lancastrians came together to say, “This is not acceptable!” WING, a group welcoming immigrants, was formed, and 440 people signed a petition that will be sent to congressional representatives. It includes the following: “We are your neighbors and we are grateful that our immigrant ancestors found safety and opportunity. Today we are moved by compassion to:
“Say ‘no!’ to the detention of asylum seekers.
“Say ‘no!’ to the separation of children from their parents.
“Say ‘no!’ to the denial of basic dignity and human rights.
“Say ‘no!’ to laws and attitudes that target immigrants.
“Say ‘no!’ to prohibiting asylees from crossing the border to apply for asylum.
“Together we call upon our lawmakers to enact meaningful immigration reform.”
The petition can be signed at bit.ly/WINGpetition.
Martha Kelley
Lancaster