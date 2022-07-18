A well-known statement goes, “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.”

Yet this “Groundhog Day” scenario is repeating once again on the gun issue. Every time one of these mass shootings occur, we see a media display of charlatan politicians vowing to solve the problem by proposing more restrictive gun legislation.

Somehow, the media and the public find a way to ignore the obvious question: “Why didn’t the last pass at this same issue solve the problem?”

The real issue, in my view, is the increasing instance of mental illness in our society, which politicians would find far more difficult to face.

Regarding guns, if every firearm were outlawed (and the government actually enforced the laws), I believe that those who are mentally disturbed would still find a way to get the weapons they want.

After all, certain drugs are illegal, yet how many Americans are dying from fentanyl overdoses? The laws don’t really matter. But a government willing to address the real issue would likely help.

The reasons I despise more gun laws are because I believe:

1. They don’t work.

2. They contribute to the degradation of our Constitution.

3. They help feckless politicians mislead the public.

Instead of this steady stream of committees wasting time and taxpayer dollars in an attempt to get an advantage in the next election, I’d rather see an in-depth probe into the causes of our society’s decline in mental stability, with a goal of identifying real solutions to our problems.

Dan Duda

Warwick Township