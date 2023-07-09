Regarding the Groff v. DeJoy case in the U.S. Supreme Court, I believe that Gerald Groff violated the tenets of his Mennonite education by bringing forth a lawsuit. Evangelical Mennonites do not believe in bringing civil suits against unbelievers, including the government.

As usual, an evangelical picked and chose which part of Scripture suited his needs. I think it’s pretty hypocritical and one of the reasons why I left that denomination.

“We believe that we can practice the way of Jesus’ reconciling love in human conflicts and warfare, without having to strike out in fear to defend ourselves,” states a tenet of Mennonite Church USA.

John Blase

Manheim