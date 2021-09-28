I totally agree with the Sept. 21 letter “Wants to deal with real person.” I have been a loyal customer of the Weis in Gap for many years. Since its fire in 2019, many of us had to find other grocery stores to use until they rebuilt it. I was so happy when they got it done, but my happiness soon wore off, given how the new store is.

You can’t find a lot of the items you want, because they are not where you think they should be. Another thing is that it seemingly doesn’t matter what day of the week you go there — there are people stocking the shelves with a giant-sized cart in the middle of the aisle, and if you want to get by, they look at you like it’s a big problem for them to move it over.

I also am disgusted that there is usually only one checkout cashier working. The last time I was there, the light for a checkout aisle was lit, so \ I went there. A lady had all of her things ready to be checked out but, guess what, no checkout cashier. We waited a few minutes and no one came, so she put everything back in her cart and we had to use the self-service checkout.

There are some people I have talked to who say they might start using the stores they were using while the Weis in Gap was being rebuilt. Can’t say I blame them.

Vivian Wasson

Leacock Township