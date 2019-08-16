Having taken my grandsons to the buffet for lunch at Oregon Dairy to say goodbye to a favorite family place to eat (which I will now boycott), I sat looking around the dining room and then later at the playground, animals, fields, farmhouse, the young man caring for the goats and a pot-bellied pig.
I simply do not understand how ethical, moral and practical values can be so disregarded. The beautiful farm mural in the dining room, the fallow deer, the playground swings, the farm-fresh marketing signs — ironic and hypocritical that a family whose farming ancestors prospered in the “Garden Spot of America” are now planning to pave over acres upon acres of this endangered place, Lancaster County.
My father helped their father increase productivity of their cows by finding top-notch bloodline cows. In the 1970s, we bought milk (packaged in plastic bags that could be frozen) from the small garagelike building that we didn’t then understand would become the first “improvement” in a succession of “improvements” — each larger development smothering endangered Lancaster County land.
Having been raised by parents whose moral and ethical values mirrored those of the deceased Hurst family members, I mourn forgotten promises, ignored commitment to preservation, and the willingness to work a governmental system — all for the almighty acquisition of dollars.
Pamela Lyons-Neville
Lancaster Township