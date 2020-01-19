In November 2017, we tragically lost our only son after a lengthy battle with addiction. He left three wonderful children who reside with us.
In the whole terrible ordeal, however, we were given love, support and help from many to whom we would like to express our deepest gratitude.
To the police, who investigated and caught the individual responsible.
To our good friends and neighbors, who have given money, meals, time, babysitting and much needed emotional support during our time of grieving, and who continue to be here for us.
To many of our son’s friends and their families for their help and support, and for the many gifts for the children.
To the wonderful caring staff at the Hospice Pathways Center for Grief & Loss in Mount Joy. They provided a safe space, group activities for the children, guidance for the adults, and good food for many months. The highlight was Camp Chimaqua, where each child was paired with one adult buddy throughout a weekend that was filled with wonderful group and individual activities.
To the teachers and staff at Eshleman Elementary School for all their help and caring beyond the call of duty.
We also appreciate and wish to thank everyone involved in organizing the memory brick project and the Veterans Day celebration at the Veterans Memorial at Freedom Memorial Park in Millersville.
Although the grief is ever present, we thank all of you for helping to ease our pain and provide comfort.
Erika Miller
Manor Township