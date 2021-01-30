In 1984, President Ronald Reagan issued a proclamation designating a Sunday in January as Sanctity of Human Life Day. Many churches continue to recognize that date on the third Sunday in January, which was Jan. 17 this year. Unfortunately and quite tragically, there are many precious unborn babies whose lives are considered worthless.

Over the past year in the United States, COVID-19 has taken more than 433,000 lives, which grieves all of us, as prayers go out to families who have lost loved ones. We all are waiting and anticipating an end to COVID-19, so more lives will not be lost.

Perhaps we also should grieve for the babies who are lost through abortion. Worldwide in 2020, there were 42.6 million babies aborted, compared to 1.8 million lives lost worldwide to COVID-19 in that year. We need to also be praying and anticipating an end to abortion.

What have we become as a society that believes it’s all right to kill our own? Are we ignoring what is happening? I will be praying for people’s eyes to be opened to the atrocity of abortion.

Darlene F. Kreider

East Drumore Township