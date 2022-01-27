Once upon a a time, our government and scientists declared ozone, also known as smog, to be detrimental to the respiratory system.

Then they said the depletion of the ozone layer was causing skin cancer, and the government effectively banned the manufacturing and importing of Freon in the United States to help prevent the destruction of the ozone layer in the stratosphere.

Now, scientists and some elected officials want to limit the burning of fossil fuels that produce carbon dioxide, calling it a greenhouse gas. Methane is also a greenhouse gas and is 25 to 80 times worse than carbon dioxide when it comes to trapping Earth’s heat.

Carbon dioxide makes up about 0.04% of our atmosphere, while nitrogen and oxygen combine to make up 99% of the atmosphere. The production of methane gas occurs during the decomposition of all living matter. The natural life cycle, according to several Bible verses, is ashes to ashes and dust to dust. Methane gas is produced by the bacteria in the digestive system of most animals, including human beings.

The tax-and-spend solution proposed by some in government is to tax the carbon dioxide produced during the manufacturing of energy. And essentially also to tax farm animals. The government seemingly wants to tax the greedy oil and coal companies out of existence to create good, clean, cheap renewable energy, along with new, high-paying jobs. The oil and coal companies would likely pass the tax expense on to the consumer.

If you believe in the government’s intentions, you probably still believe in Santa Claus.

Gerald Ferguson

Kirkwood